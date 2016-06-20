Three Ways Being A Great Mentor Helps Your Career

When you sign on to be a mentor to a junior employee, you probably think the arrangement is weighted in favor of the mentee. After all, the traditional dynamic sees you doing the bulk of the giving, while the latter just has to absorb your priceless wisdom and reap the rewards. But what you may not realize at first is just how much your own career stands to gain from the mentor experience.

“Mentoring creates a culture of engagement where employees feel valued and encouraged to step up to their full potential,” says Patricia Barlow, president and founding partner of Blue Mesa Group, a corporate coaching and leadership training firm in Fort Collins, Colorado. “It invites development, creativity, and inclusion.”

That goes for both the mentor and mentee. The following benefits of mentoring can put some polish on your career track and make you look very good in the eyes of potential future employers.

As a mentor, you’re going to get feedback. Granted, it’s a different sort of feedback, but it would behoove you to keep your ears open.

Because you’ve got years of experience and historical knowledge of your company under your belt, you can help point your mentee in the direction that will yield the most impressive results–with the least amount of time wasted.

But just as important is what your mentee will teach you. In high-level positions, you’re likely expected to oversee your department budget, strategize on big-picture campaigns, delegate responsibilities, and manage the people who produce the work to support those campaigns. That leaves you little time to get in the proverbial trenches, which is where trends develop and innovations begin to percolate.

By mentoring a junior employee, you’ll be privy to all the activity that happens at the ground level, away from your sight lines. Having that fresh, unbiased perspective can help guide you to new, better ways of operating, which naturally increases your value in the eyes of your coworkers and superiors.

