A Chat With The Youngest App Developer At WWDC

The youngest developer at Apple’s Worldwide Developers Conference in San Francisco is 9-year-old Anvitha Vijay. Invited to the conference as part of an Apple scholarship program, she had a VIP seat by the stage at Monday’s big press event and was even shouted out by Apple CEO Tim Cook in front of thousands of her developer peers.

Anvitha met with Cook and showed him her app (“He was really nice.”) She even hit up Apple software chief Craig Federighi for his personal phone number; he gave it to her, with the proviso that she keep it secret.

Like every other developer at WWDC, Anvitha is here to learn about latest upgrades to the platform on which she develops, iOS. Here she is talking about her favorite new features.

Already a bit of a tech celebrity, Anvitha’s been trying to break away to attend some of the developer sessions but has been tied down with press interviews (like this one) for much of the time she’s been here this week.

And I can see why. Frankly, she’s adorable. She’s Indian, and, being from Melbourne, Australia, speaks with that pleasant upward lilt many Aussies have. She likes to talk about code.

Tim Cook and Anvitha Vijay Photo: courtesy of Apple

The budding developer got into programming after she created an app concept called “GoalsHi” when she was 7. The app concept won her a $10,000 prize in a contest in Perth, she says. “After that many people told me to get into coding, and I thought ‘I have to get into coding if I want to make it real.’”