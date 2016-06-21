6 Steps To Turning Your Vacation Into A Career-Changing Event

Americans aren’t using their vacation time. Research by Project: Time Off found that we’ve shaved off roughly a week of average vacation time taken between 2000 and 2015.

While the importance of taking time off to rejuvenate is well-documented, that “lost week” also has the potential to positively impact your big-picture pursuits. By reclaiming that time and turning it into a mini-sabbatical or immersion experience, you can enhance your skills, make progress on a goal, or create the plan for your next big endeavor.

To do this right, you need to put some thought into it, says Jaye Smith, cofounding partner of Reboot Partners, a career consultancy in Sag Harbor, New York, and coauthor of Reboot Your Life: Energize Your Career and Life by Taking a Break. “Really think about your own professional goals and personal goals, and what you need most to help you to be better, happier, more engaged, more satisfied,” she says. Then dive into making your lost time off a new opportunity.

Two types of planning go into a trip like this, says writer and speaker Chris Guillebeau, author of Born for This: How to Find the Work You Were Meant to Do. First, you’ll brainstorm about what you want to do, then you’ll begin to lay out the actual steps. “[Break] down your Next Big Thing time into some milestones,” he advises. If your goal is to create new revenue streams in five days, your task list might include:

Identify specific people you hope will help with your new venture

Work out the financials of the trip

Book classes or sessions you hope to attend

Write a list of the materials and information you’ll need for your mini-sabbatical

Make the necessary personal and professional arrangements for taking time off

Work on the list of tasks or activities you want to accomplish while away

“Some steps will be fairly simple and others require a lot of work, but by outlining this way, you’ll be able to see specific progress as you go along,” Guillebeau says.

Choose something measurable and achievable—yet also somewhat challenging. After all, the chance to get away and work on something don’t come around very often, so you should take good advantage of them, Guillebeau says. “’Figure out my life’ or ‘erase my $40,000 student loan debt’ isn’t necessarily a realistic goal for a week. Instead, ‘start a side hustle so that I have more opportunities in the future’ is a great goal for a week. So is ‘write the first dozen posts of the new blog I’m going to launch’ or ‘master a requirement of the job I’m trying to get,’” he says.

Related: The Secret Economic And Career Benefits Of Taking Vacation