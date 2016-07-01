Your Creative Calendar: 76 Things To Do, See, And Hear In July

Just a couple months ago, there was a three or four week period in which Beyoncé, Drake, Radiohead, and Chance The Rapper all released new music. It was a wild ride. No matter what inevitable surprise releases come our way in July, it’s doubtful there will be any similar stretch, one which feels kind of like being inside of one of those glass booths where money comes blowing in from a vent, except instead of money it’s great music. On the other hand, movies have been flopping left and right lately, with only a few notable exceptions. (Ahoy, Captain America: Civil War.) As we stand at the precipice of peak summer, there are a lot more chances for movie redemption–blockbusters like the new Star Trek and Ghostbusters, along with potential sleeper hits like Mike Birbiglia’s improv opus, Don’t Think Twice. Oh yeah, and Mr. Robot is back! The forecast for peak summer is: quite possibly awesome.