Maya Rudolph Sings A Vajingle, Gatorade Keeps The Love: The Top 5 Ads Of The Week

This week we have something for everyone–Instagram, HBO, doughnuts, flying humans, Facebook Live, sports, kids, pancakes on the beach. If this tells us anything, it’s that variety is the spice of not just life, but advertising. Onward!

Game of Thrones

Silicon Valley

What: An HBO quiz game on Instagram for shows Game of Thrones, Silicon Valley, and Last Week Tonight with John Oliver.

Who: HBO, Droga5

Why We Care: As we’ve said many times before, any intriguing and creative use of a familiar platform gets our eyebrows up, and this fun Insta-quiz situation is no exception. And it doesn’t hurt that there are fun little video nuggets featuring stars from each show. So clues are written in the captions, you click on tags to answer the questions and move to the next screen. Every time you hit a dead end, your consolation is one of those original videos, but the first person to get all the way through the quiz was the winner. The Last Week Tonight with John Oliver winner will be rewarded with tickets to a taping of the show and an all-expenses-paid trip to New York City. For Silicon Valley, the winner will get a replica of the Aviato car featured in the show. Meanwhile, for Game of Thrones, the grand prize is a trip to Comic-Con in San Diego, second prize are dragon eggs from the HBO store, and there are even dead-end prizes like a Apple TV, Roku, Google Chromecast, and Amazon FireTV.

What: Usain Bolt, Serena Williams, April Ross, and Paul George get some pint-sized motivational coaches to help them train for Gatorade.

Who: Gatorade, TBWA/Chiat/Day LA

Why We Care: Considering the salaries and the skills, pro athletes don’t have much in common with us mere mortals anymore . . . except where they came from, just kids loving a game. Here Gatorade expertly taps into that emotion in a fun, earnest way that almost helps us forget–even for just a moment–about the corruption of adulthood.

What: Maya Rudolph sings a “vajingle” for Seventh Generation’s fragrance and chlorine processing-free feminine care range.

Who: Seventh Generation, 72andSunny New York

Why We Care: First, Maya Rudolph. Second, Maya Rudolph singing. And third, Maya Rudolph singing a hilarious ditty about a serious issue with lines like, “Who needs that sh*t in their ladybits?” Gold.

What: Wingsuit base jumper Ellen Brennan grabs a suspended paper bag of donuts flying 120 miles per hour from 8,346 feet, all to demonstrate how quick the new Dunkin app works.

Who: Dunkin Donuts, DigitasLBi

Why We Care: It may be the gimmickiest of gimmicks, but man oh man, Dunkin does its best Red Bull impression and it works! They could’ve gone with a race car or a track sprinter, but no, they built a fake little donut shop on top of a freakin’ mountain and had someone FLY through. Sometimes advertising-as-silly-spectacle still works.