Little Kids Motivate Usain Bolt And Serena Williams In Sweet New Gatorade Ad

WHO: Gatorade, TBWA/Chiat/Day LA

WHY WE CARE: Pro sports are big money, big business. We all know that, and in the year 2016, have largely come to terms with the fact that the relatability gap between fans and athletes has just gotten wider and wider as the years (and salary levels) continue to add up. Here, though, we have an ad that brings four giants of sport back down to our mere mortal level by reminding us that they too were once kids just playing–and loving–a game.