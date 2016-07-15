The Nail Salon Where Manicurists Get 401Ks And Paid Vacation

Across the country, American women have become accustomed to weekly $12 manicures. But getting your nails done on the cheap is rarely a particularly pleasant experience: Salons tend to be dingy and shabby, the cleanliness of the tools is questionable, and, worst of all, there’s a chance your manicurist might be suffering abysmal treatment by her employers.

A New York Times exposé about the nail industry last year revealed that manicurists tend to be illegal immigrants whose vulnerable status leaves them open to abuse by their employers. Most earn as little as $3 an hour, work up to 12 hours a day, all while inhaling toxic fumes that have been associated with miscarriage and cancer. The series of articles pointed out that poor working conditions are a byproduct of the rock-bottom prices that consumers have come to expect. Salon owners, who are often recent immigrants themselves, struggle to recoup their startup costs and often have to cut corners to make ends meet.

But in Boston, a chain of nail salons called Miniluxe is imagining a different business model for the nail industry, one where customers pay only a little more than the market average—$20—but can sleep soundly at night knowing that their nail technician receives a 401k, paid vacation time, and health insurance.

Miniluxe is the brainchild of Tony Tjan, the founder of VC firm Cue Ball Capital. As an investor, he’d spent his career paying close attention to companies that were creating premium versions of everyday products, the way Starbucks was crafting fancier coffees and Sweet Green put a gourmet spin on the lunchtime salad. One day, in 2007, when Tjan was waiting at a stoplight in a Boston suburb, he noticed that there were four nail salons in proximity to one another, and the idea just clicked in his head: “It occurred to me that we could try ‘Starbucking’ the nail salon,” he explains.

Tjan asked his investment research team to learn about the nail industry; they confirmed that nails are indeed a big, thriving business in the U.S. According to research by Nails Magazine, there are 129,682 nail salons around the country, with women spending $8.51 billion on nail services. Nationally, the average price of a basic manicure is $20.20, although that price tends to dip in markets where there is a lot of competition, such as New York City. On the higher end, it is possible to get a luxury manicure at a spa for $60 and up, but these venues account for under 2% of all nail services.

The team also learned more about the darker sides of the industry. The Nails Magazine survey found that 35% of nail workers cannot remember the last time they had a vacation, and 12% earned less than $150 a week. “We saw this as an opportunity to invest in employees, and to redefine the nail salon industry as one where workers promote self-care, starting with themselves,” Tjan says. “To us, this means having self-esteem and self-compassion.”

Elevating the salon experience for consumers while also raising industry standards for workers involved rethinking the prevailing business model. As a veteran of the VC world, Tjan thought a nail chain with capital investment would be a game changer. “We began to think, what would happen if we applied our tech and branding backgrounds to the nail industry?” he recalls. “What if we capitalized this business appropriately?”