This Programmable, Wearable Toy Will Get Kids Thinking Creatively About Technology

When we think of electronic toys, we think of a kid stuck with their nose to the screen of an iPad, or playing games on a parent’s phone. And we might conclude that children would be better of building things out of wood, metal, and cardboard, like we did when we were kids. But getting kids away from those screens is all but impossible.

The Mover Kit, made by U.K.-based Technology Will Save Us (TWSU), is designed to bridge the gap. It detects movement, contains a compass and rainbow lights, and can be programmed by kids via a browser interface.

“The Mover Kit is designed around one core idea,” Technology Will Save Us co-founder Bethany Koby says, “children playing and using technology to invent new ways to play.”

The kit is a follow-up to the organization’s Micro:bit, a pocket sized hacking kit which the BBC gave away to 1 million school kids in the U.K. earlier this year. It bristles with inputs, outputs and sensors, and can be hooked up to all kinds of real-world objects to make guitars, plant-waterers, loudspeaker, or pretty much anything.

The Micro-bit, says Koby, was designed to be used in schools, whereas the Mover Kit is more of a wearable fun machine.

“We discovered, through testing with over 300 kids, that the way children use the product changes completely every time. They immediately start running, jumping, and playing with their friends to bring the kit to life.”