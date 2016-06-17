You Should Probably Compare Yourself To Others More, Not Less

Your colleague just won a big award. At a meeting your manager praises your coworker for making yet another huge sale. Your friend posts a photo on Facebook with her photogenic spouse, gorgeous kids, and happy dog in a moment of beachside bliss. Ugh, how annoying

Remind yourself that others’ performance often doesn’t have any direct, tangible impact on your own future success. 3. Remember success isn’t a zero-sum game. Avishalom Tor and Steve Garcia find that we don’t respond competitively to social comparison when others’ successes have no bearing on our own relative ranking. Similarly, Abraham Tesser’s “Self-Evaluation Maintenance Model” shows that people can bask in others’ glory as long as the dimension of success is less relevant to them personally. So it’s useful to remind yourself that others’ performance often doesn’t have any direct, tangible impact on your own future success, especially if it’s in a different domain. 4. Treat it as a challenge, not a threat. Research by Jim Blascovich and colleagues suggests that people tend to see a difficult situation as either a challenge or a threat. Challenges lead to growth and future success; threats don’t. So instead of feeling fear and anxiety, think of it as an opportunity to learn and be inspired. 5. Fake it ‘til you make it. Even if your initial reaction is envy, act as if you’re brimming with joy. There are ample models in social psychology, from self-fulfilling prophecy– to self-perception theory, that suggest taking the moral high ground can help you embrace it in reality and begin acting more in line with your values. 6. Get perspective. Remind yourself that someone else’s good news doesn’t detract from the good in your life. As Robert Emmons writes in his book Thanks!, expressing gratitude for the good things helps you become more resilient and prosocial to others. So yes, comparing ourselves to others does lead to envy. But that can still be productive. The Dalai Lama may know better than Morrissey on this one: “The more we care for the happiness of others, the greater is our own sense of well-being.”