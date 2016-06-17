From Tom Brokaw To The New Rules Of Recruitment: This Week’s Top Leadership Stories

This week we learned Tom Brokaw’s take on the art of conversation, which job recruiters no longer care about, and the skills that will help you keep your job a decade from now.

These are the stories you loved in Leadership for the week of June 13:

Can you get away with job hopping? Is your cover letter still helping you? This week we asked four recruiters to weigh in on what they still care about in job candidates and what they don’t–and how come.

In decades of high-profile broadcast journalism, Tom Brokaw has honed the art of conversation better than most people. So Fast Company asked the man himself how he does it. Here are his tips.

Worried about a robot taking over your job? Experts are still debating to what extent you should be, but in the meantime, here’s a look at the skill sets futurists believe to be automation-proof over the next decade.

“The irony is that a lot of people forego sleep in the name of productivity,” says the Huffington Post publisher. “But in fact, our productivity is reduced substantially when we’re sleep deprived.” This is how she gets a good night’s rest, every night.

LinkedIn researchers analyzed users’ behavior in the six months prior to changing jobs and discovered that “weak” connections tend to be more decisive when it comes to landing you a new gig. Here’s what else they found.