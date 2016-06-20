This Outdated Approach To Productivity Is Bad For Your Brain

Your car has parts that perform specific tasks. The radiator cools the engine. The spark plugs ignite the gas. The intake manifold distributes air and gas evenly to the cylinders. We think of a car this way because a car is a machine.

For most of the 20th century, scientists mapped the brain in the same way. They named parts and defined the function. Broca’s area controls language. The amygdala runs fear. The neocortex houses higher thought.

This machine paradigm for the brain is a model of Industrial Age productivity. We’re no longer living and working in the Industrial Age–not by a long-shot–but we’re still operating in ways developed to suit that period’s needs, not those of our own. And despite major advances in brain science, many of us still cling to this outdated idea of productivity, often without fully realizing it. And at a cognitive level, it’s holding us back.

In the Industrial Age, managers were managing bodies. Bodies, they found, could be driven to work for 8, 10, even 12 hours. Quality and efficiency would suffer a little but not too much. In a factory it was important to keep the line moving. Managers wanted to limit downtime as much as possible to keep production numbers up.

A body at rest is a body not producing . . . But a brain that isn’t allowed to rest is a brain overwhelmed, filled with waste, uncreative.

The brain doesn’t work like a machine, though. You can’t turn it on, run it for 12 hours, then turn it off. It’s true that a body at rest is a body not producing–not being efficient or effective. Because bodies need to rest, too, manufacturers established shift work, ensuring a regular supply of working bodies. But a brain that isn’t allowed to rest is a brain overwhelmed, filled with waste, uncreative. And in the knowledge economy, working constantly seems efficient only when you think of the brain like a machine.

In many ways, our brains are like five-year-old children, capable of great bouts of energy and learning and creativity but then needing to nap, to be entertained, to run around and get out their ya-yas.

Today’s leaders and managers must recognize that in the modern knowledge economy, they’re no longer managing bodies but managing brains. So how do you do that well?