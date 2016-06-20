How A Former Rapper Turned Comedy Writer Merged His Two Careers

In his gray plaid suit, James Corden looks way more Brit Dandy than Big Daddy Kane disciple. But then he starts rhyming. The late night TV host and West End import turns out to be fast, furious, and funny on the Drop The Mic rap battles driving his show lately, even if he doesn’t look the part. It only figures that the guy who wrote Corden’s rhymes for him never did either. At the time he signed a million dollar record deal with Jimmy Iovine, Jensen Karp didn’t resemble a rapper so much as he did a child accountant.

Chances are, if you’ve seen a famous non-rapper dropping hot bars on TV this year, Jensen had something to do with it. He’s a wildly productive comedy writer, podcaster, and everything–doer, and he’s the guy award shows come to when they need a hip hop bit, but not the absurdist parody of The Lonely Island. Jensen’s approach is far more fundamental. He’s restoring punchlines back to their rightful place in hip-hop, and combining the career he has now with the one he almost had.

As he details in his just-released memoir, Kanye West Owes Me $300, Karp has a deep and deeply fascinating history with rap. In 1999, he was known as Hot Karl, an unbeatable battle rapper with an unforgivably bad name. He signed a monster deal with Interscope, recorded tracks with the likes of Redman, Mya, and his book’s namesake–and then it all fell apart. Like, completely apart. The book leaves off just after explaining exactly why most hip-hop heads in 2016 have never heard of Hot Karl. Although in the as-yet unwritten aftermath, Karp gravitated toward writing comedy, he had kind of been needling that thread all along. Part of the reason people responded to Hot Karl in the first place was because he was funny as hell.

“When the battle raps were starting to happen, I was just as influenced by Don Rickles as Grandmaster Flash,” Karp says. “So I was able to mix those two worlds through hip-hop.”

His approach to battling in high school hallways and post-show cyphers was similar to the set-up/punchline formula of stand-up, but with the freewheeling spontaneity of improv. That instinct served him well back then, and it was something he still possessed long after taking an L in the music industry and moving on to a series of new hustles.

Jensen’s first post-Karl move was co-founding the pop culture art empire, Gallery 1988 in 2004. The following year, he got his first writing job in an unlikely place: the world of pro wrestling. He was hired to inject a little levity in between suplex slams on Monday Night Raw. He only stuck around for six months, but it was eye-opening to write funny things for other people to say—even if some of those people were named Triple H. It was ultimately in his work with the gallery, though, that he met someone who gave him his first real boost in comedy.

In 2009, the producers of Lost hired Gallery 1988 to collaborate on a guerilla marketing initiative. When they asked Jensen whom he saw as the face of the stealth campaign, he immediately suggested Paul Scheer, an industrious comic performer and writer Jensen knew was obsessed with Lost. Although they already had friends in common, it wasn’t until working together that the two became friends themselves and Scheer took the fledgling writer under his wing. Pretty soon, Jensen started seeing the inside of more writers rooms.