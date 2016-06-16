Why Does Cannes Matter? What The Annual Advertising Festival Means For The Rest Of Us

For the longest time, the Cannes Lions was an advertising festival and awards celebration–the biggest and broadest in an industry chock-full of festivals and awards celebrations. But just as advertising itself has expanded far beyond the confines of the TV commercial, printed ads, and billboards, so too has this annual gathering.

Now called the Cannes Lions Festival of Creativity, it marks a meeting point between the worlds of advertising, marketing, entertainment, media, and technology, all jostling for their share of real estate in front of our eyeballs. It’s a place where Iggy Pop and Harvey Weinstein, cross paths with Spotify CEO Daniel Ek and Airbnb CEO Brian Chesky, who will bump into the people who made the Taco Bell emoji, put Liam Neeson in “Clash of Clans,” or created the sweetest Indian detergent ad of the year. It’s basically Mos Eisley for the business of culture.

But besides collecting hardware to show off to prospective and current clients, what’s the big deal? Why do people from all over the world, in these cross-pollinating variety of businesses, gather here every year? It can’t just be the rosé. That’s what I asked top execs from award-winning agencies Deutsch, 72andSunny Amsterdam, Droga5 London, and R/GA.

Cannes 2015 Grand Prix Winner: Domino’s Emoji Ordering, CP+B

Winston Binch, chief digital officer at Deutsch North America

“It’s the town square of creativity, marketing, and media. It’s a great place to learn, find inspiration, network, and recruit. There’s no conference or festival like it. I leave with ideas and leads every time. It doesn’t hurt that it’s set in the South of France. Odds are high that you’ll end up on a yacht.”

Carlo Cavallone, partner and executive creative director at 72andSunny Amsterdam

“Cannes is the one event where people from brands, advertising, entertainment, and (increasingly more) other disciplines, meet and discuss the industry with a perspective that feels truly global and non-market specific. It’s a very inclusive event. Despite the competition between marketers, media, and agencies to win space and attention, it still feels quite democratic. No other event is so crucial, almost ‘inevitable,’ for the industry in its broader sense.”

Nick Law, vice chairman and global chief creative officer at R/GA

“Two things have happened to the world of advertising that give Cannes a good reason to exist. First, the good work in the industry has become more distributed. There is world-class work coming from every corner of the world, from New Zealand to Peru to Latvia. Cannes Lions has become the meeting place for our world. Second, the advertising industry is being changed by (and so is now connected to) a lot of other industries–from Silicon Valley to Hollywood to NGOs. Cannes has embraced that dizzying diversity and created a festival that has an ever-expanding constituency.”

Chris Wollen, chief marketing officer at Droga5

“I think Cannes matters more and more beyond the awards, especially since clients have been attending in force. It is a big moment in the year when all the key decision-makers–clients, agencies, media–all focus on creative. There was a time before clients attended that many clients and companies never took time to truly think about, study, and discuss creative. And now agencies and creatives who think about that all the time and always celebrate that at Cannes have an elevated role because of the industry-wide focus.”