The Goal Of This Board Game Is To Survive The Automation Wave

If the forecasts are right , many of us could soon be automated out of the workplace: refugees to robots that can do jobs faster, cheaper, and with fewer complaints. If so, the future could be an insecure one–a constant scramble between gigs, odd jobs, and whatever-you-can-get.

For a somewhat humorous taste of what that might be like, see The Robots Are Coming Today?, a new board game on Kickstarter. Your goal is to surf the waves of insecurity and come out ahead with enough “alternative income” to meet your expenses.

You start the game by choosing a profession card–postal worker, massage therapist, accountant, and so on. Then you choose a means to carry out your work, from starting a new business to relying on government benefits. Then, you turn over event cards that throw you in all kinds of directions:

Your best friend starts a successful cuddling business. When she needs an extra pair of arms she hires you to platonically hug strangers. Increase your alternative income by $500 per month.

Pirate hackers hold your business for ransom. Pay $400 to buy them Bitcoins in the hopes they leave your business alone.

Your country decides to start phasing in a basic income. Increase your alternative income by $500 per month.