Artists Turned Apple’s App Store Guidelines Into A Lovely Comic Book

One of the more unusual things to come out of Apple’s Worldwide Developers Conference this year is a lovely comic interpretation of Apple’s app review guidelines .

Five graphic artists, working with the digital storytelling platform Madefire, each created a section of the comic book. The five sections each feature a different comic genre—the “Legal” section is full noir, while the rules for “Performance” are illustrated as an anime story.

