Six Habits Of People Who Confuse Ego With Self-Confidence

Successful entrepreneurs put all of their efforts into building and growing their new ventures, setting their own egos aside, and prioritizing hard work above all else. Same goes for anyone trying to advance their career–it’s all strategy, skills, and relationships; you don’t move ahead simply by being an incredible person.

But because our personal strengths and attributes often have a lot to do with our success, it isn’t always clear whether we’re acting in the interests of our goals or simply indulging our own egos. It’s actually good to be confident, but walking the line between self-assured and egotistical may be a trickier balancing act than you’d think. Here are some warning signs that your ego may be leading you astray.

No matter where you are in life, there’s always someone who knows more. I’m constantly learning from those around me, as are the many business owners I meet. When we stop learning, we stop evolving, and our careers and businesses suffer as a result. It’s important to respect the expertise of others and listen to what they say, even if they have less experience than we do.

Many people like to imagine they’re receptive to others’ feedback but don’t take it to heart or put it into action. We may hear their advice and dismiss it based on what we know to be true, but it’s important to always listen. And knowing how to evaluate feedback on its merits starts with keeping your ego in check.

One of the biggest missteps your ego can cause is that you don’t take time to pick your plan apart. Whether you’re writing a business plan or plotting your next career move, I’ve found it’s vital that you be able to look for flaws in your own work. Even once your business is up and running or when you feel your career is on the right track, you should constantly be looking for ways to improve. Unfortunately, your ego can get in the way of that. Confidence can make for great drive, but it shouldn’t prevent you from being self-critical.

“Independent self-starter” is such a common phrase in job descriptions that it’s basically a cliché, but clearly recruiters want that. And many startup founders do everything alone in the early days out of necessity. In short, the business world rewards people who thrive by working solo–at least up to a point.

Ego can get in the way of correcting course and lead to eventual failure.

But that can quickly get counterproductive. For entrepreneurs, it means you’ll be spending all your time updating your social media accounts and designing your website. Instead, you should look for things you can outsource and turn those tasks over to expert freelancers and service providers. If you’re looking to push your career to the next level, it never hurts to ask for help–whether that means networking, or even hiring a career coach to help revamp your resume.