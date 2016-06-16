How Too Much Data Can Hurt Our Productivity And Decision-Making

Wallis Simpson, the American socialite for whom King Edward VIII abdicated his throne, is quoted as saying , “You can’t be too rich or too thin.” Today’s business equivalent is, “You can’t have too much data.” Using advanced analytics to mine the ever-increasing cloud of digital dust can uncover hidden patterns and generate deep insights. Such is the promise of applied data science.

But the truth is you can have too much data. In fact, sometimes having more data can actually make things worse, leading us to act in ways that can be counterproductive.

Here’s why. As many bright folks have pointed out, data findings that aren’t actionable aren’t worth a thing. For example, a deep dive into who buys your widget doesn’t generate value unless it helps you focus your sales efforts on better prospects and away from people who will never buy your stuff.

In other words, data analytics is only valuable when it changes someone’s behavior. And this is precisely the problem. Human behavior is fraught with biases and blind spots, so there’s no guarantee that the change brought about by access to additional data will always be a positive one.

This concern is not just theoretical. My father-in-law, Ron, for example, underwent abdominal surgery a couple of years ago. About a day after the surgery, his gut hadn’t passed anything so his surgeon ordered an x-ray to make sure his plumbing wasn’t blocked. Everything was fine, but the x-ray showed a clot in one area–also completely normal after this kind of surgery.

A week later, Ron had an infection near his surgical wound. The surgeon ordered another x-ray to see whether the infection had spread internally. It hadn’t, but he did notice that the clot had increased in size. Clots like these are concerning because eventually a piece might break off and cause serious problems. After conferring with a specialist, the surgeon recommended that Ron take a blood thinner for six months. At that point they’d check to see whether the clot had gotten any smaller.

But here’s the problem: No one’s ever done a formal study of whether using blood thinners for patients with clots discovered the way Ron’s was does more good than harm. Instead, nearly everything we know about blood thinners comes from studies of patients whose clots were discovered because they caused some type of symptom. We have absolutely no idea whether clots like Ron’s keep growing, stay the same size, or even shrink on their own.