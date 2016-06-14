Find Free Fonts On Google’s Slick New Site

Thanks to subscription platforms like Typekit , licensing fonts for web use isn’t all that expensive or difficult any more. But there are plenty of free options, too–like Google Fonts , a collection of more than 800 open-source font families you can license without cost for online use.

Now, using Google Fonts will be even easier. A slick new homepage allows you to search fonts by style, thickness, and slant, all while previewing your options in a grid of text fields that you can actually type inside to try out fonts instantly.

Go ahead, pitch your clients a site typed in Google’s own Roboto and see if they notice.

All Images: courtesy Google