Maya Rudolph Sings A Hilarious “Vajingle” For Seventh Generation

WHO: Seventh Generation, 72andSunny New York

WHY WE CARE: Listen to Rudolph’s voice soar like an angel as she performs a song about chemicals in femcare products. “Hey, Mr. Chemical, stay away from my vajayjay,” she sings, as only she can. “That’s my vagina jingle y’all. My vajingle.”

The spot follows the Come Clean series Rudolph appeared in back in April for Seventh Generation’s household cleaning products. She brought her comedic stylings to those too (although no singing) with the aim of encouraging people to think about exactly what is in the everyday products they use.

Like the earlier ads, the Vajingle was directed by SNL alum Matt Piedmont. And, also like the earlier ads, it uses Rudolph’s goofy style to make a serious point, in this instance, that femcare manufacturers are not required to disclose the presence of chemicals in their products. As Rudolph says, “Do you know what’s in your hoo-ha?” She does.