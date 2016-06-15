advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

FastCo Studios Is Hiring A Production Assistant/Assistant Editor

FastCo Studios Is Hiring A Production Assistant/Assistant Editor
By FastCo Studios1 minute Read

FastCompany.com’s video arm, FastCo Studios, is looking for a production assistant/assistant editor.

advertisement

The perfect candidate has general production and post-production experience with a hunger for knowledge and growth within the digital video field. This is a fantastic growth opportunity for the right candidate!

The ideal candidate will have the following experience/competencies/attributes:

•Project research and development
•Project organization and basic editing skills in Adobe Premiere
•Office, production, and post-production support
•Strong writing skills
•Self-motivated
•Highly organized
•Problem-solver
•Camera experience with C300 or C100 a plus

REQUIREMENTS:
•Bachelor’s Degree required

The ideal candidate will be proficient with the following technologies:
•Mac-based systems
•Microsoft Office (Word & Excel)
•Adobe CC, specifically Premiere

This is a full-time, contract position. This job is based in New York City.

Please email your C.V. and cover letter to fcstudios@fastcompany.com.

advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Video

Impact

Creativity

Co.Design

Work Life