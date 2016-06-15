FastCo Studios Is Hiring A Production Assistant/Assistant Editor

FastCompany.com’s video arm, FastCo Studios, is looking for a production assistant/assistant editor.

The perfect candidate has general production and post-production experience with a hunger for knowledge and growth within the digital video field. This is a fantastic growth opportunity for the right candidate!

The ideal candidate will have the following experience/competencies/attributes:

•Project research and development

•Project organization and basic editing skills in Adobe Premiere

•Office, production, and post-production support

•Strong writing skills

•Self-motivated

•Highly organized

•Problem-solver

•Camera experience with C300 or C100 a plus

REQUIREMENTS:

•Bachelor’s Degree required

The ideal candidate will be proficient with the following technologies:

•Mac-based systems

•Microsoft Office (Word & Excel)

•Adobe CC, specifically Premiere

This is a full-time, contract position. This job is based in New York City.