FastCo Studios Is Hiring A Production Assistant/Assistant Editor

FastCompany.com’s video arm, FastCo Studios, is looking for a production assistant/assistant editor.
The perfect candidate has general production and post-production experience with a hunger for knowledge and growth within the digital video field. This is a fantastic growth opportunity for the right candidate!
The ideal candidate will have the following experience/competencies/attributes:
•Project research and development
•Project organization and basic editing skills in Adobe Premiere
•Office, production, and post-production support
•Strong writing skills
•Self-motivated
•Highly organized
•Problem-solver
•Camera experience with C300 or C100 a plus
REQUIREMENTS:
•Bachelor’s Degree required
The ideal candidate will be proficient with the following technologies:
•Mac-based systems
•Microsoft Office (Word & Excel)
•Adobe CC, specifically Premiere
This is a full-time, contract position. This job is based in New York City.
Please email your C.V. and cover letter to fcstudios@fastcompany.com.