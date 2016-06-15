Sick Of Rewards Programs? Uber’s UX Makes It Hassle-Free

Starting today, if you have a Capital One Quicksilver card connected to your Uber account, every 10th ride you take will be free (up to $15). And in a smooth bit of UX, there’s no special setup or opting in necessary. You’ll know because you receive a notification when you log in, and a progress bar–inspired by a loyalty punch card–will appear as you book.

When you reach your 10th ride, the app will tell you. You can use the free ride right away, or with a single tap, bank it for later.

“If there were additional signups or codes to put in, it just feels like labor. There are no additional signups, no additional codes,” says David Richter, vice president of strategic initiatives for Uber. “If you … already have a Quicksilver card, it’s simply going to happen. I’m going to see that bar start to get lit up and it’s going to be a smooth, low friction experience.”

It’s a play by Uber to build a lucrative customer loyalty program that works as seamlessly as hailing an Uber, while at the same time, opening the doors to powerful partners.

Lighting Up The Bar Makes Uber More Addictive

Progress bars are no UX breakthrough. We have them on downloads, file transfers, and even fitness applications along with just about every video game in the App Store. But placed inside Uber, they shift the tone of the experience. They add a sense of urgency to booking, and dangle a satisfying carrot to counter the stick most of us have begun to fear from surge pricing.

“Even when we didn’t tell the user what the bar was, they were really excited,” says Drew Quinn, a product manager at Uber, of early testing with the product. You read that right. Even before people realized there was any tangible reward with the bar, they were just happy to see that bar be filled.

Originally when building out rewards, Uber didn’t implement a progress bar. The company tried an interface closer to a punchcard system, with each ride ticked off as a sequential dot. People didn’t like the dots. Uber didn’t go so far as to diagnose why, but I can hazard a few guesses. Progress bars are already part of the language of digital interfaces. Plus they’re vague. They allow the human mind to do what it does best–to interpret information. So if you feel like you’re SO CLOSE to that next Uber, there’s no objective count of punches standing in your way (even if the number is still listed right next to the bar).