Does The Gun Control Fight Have A Branding Problem?

Advertising sells us everything. From soap and cars, to sports and insurance. But beyond products, it also sells us ideas and inspiration. It’s why Nike’s latest hit doesn’t tell us much about the shoes, but it sure gets us excited. Or how Patagonia uses its activism to put its products in a different light. And it’s this ability to tap into our emotions that makes advertising a perfect tool for causes and campaigns around societal issues.

Think of an issue, and chances are an ad comes to mind. “This is your brain on drugs.” Or the anti-smoking singing cowboy. Following the tragic mass shooting in Orlando, once again, the conversation and debate around gun control is at the forefront. It’s a back and forth that seems to have been on endless loop since at least Sandy Hook in 2012, and it seems that those fighting for increased or better gun control have made little in the way of progress. Does gun control need a rebrand? And if so, what should it look like?

Another divisive social and policy issue has tried to use reframing the argument to attract support. What was once “pro-abortion” became “pro-choice,” broadening its appeal by shifting the language into a less “this or that” area. Is “gun control” the more inclusive alternative to “anti-gun”? Or is it not doing enough? In reality, it’s about more than new words. Agencies working on gun control PSAs are using new and multiple perspectives–primarily focusing on victims over perpetrators–to help change minds.

Jonathan Lee and Grey New York have been behind some of the most memorable gun control PSAs of the past few years. The agency’s chief strategy officer says that, much like politics in general, it’s the undecided voters who make the biggest difference.

“People that are pro-gun or anti-gun are never likely going to change their position.”

“When it comes to the topic of gun control we feel that the extremes are set,” says Lee. “People that are pro-gun or anti-gun are never likely going to change their position. Our approach is to talk to the people in the middle to help enact change. We want to try and reframe the debate and each time start a slightly different conversation.”

Lee’s colleague, Grey New York executive creative director Rob Lenois says that while agencies have a unique skillset, it’s an issue that requires constant attention.

“As an agency we feel we can come at it with an element of bravery that others can’t,” says Lenois. “Like shining a spotlight on the fact that gun company money is in our 401k retirement plans and giving people the tools to divest with the ‘Unload Your 401k’ program. Or opening a gun store in NYC that tries to sell guns used in tragic shootings to first-time gun buyers. Or just recently making a Hollywood blockbuster movie called Gun Crazy that features real guns and their gruesome consequences. We plan to continue to come at it from as many angles as possible until one spark can start the conversation that ultimately will begin to incite real change.”