The Bittersweet Reason For America’s Food Waste: It’s How We Show Our Love

Do you love your family? Do you prepare them delicious, plentiful meals? Do you keep the refrigerator stuffed full so that everybody can have as much as they want? Then you may be destroying the planet. Or at least, you are contributing to the 40% of food tossed away by U.S. consumers and are personally wasting $371 per year, for each person in your home.

A new study from the Cornell University Food and Brand Lab looks at the role of affection in food waste. It finds that the affection of “nutritional gatekeepers” has a high environmental impact. For instance, say the authors, “stockpiling comfort foods in abundance—a form of both boosting positive self-emotions and showing affection for kids–-can promote greater food waste.”

According to the Natural Resources Defense Council, the average American family of four is throwing away $1,500 worth of food every year. Forty percent of all the food we buy goes in the trash, and a good proportion of that is down to affectionate over-providing.

Michal Palka via Shutterstock

Researchers Gustavo Porpino, Brian Wansink, and Juracy Parente conducted two studies, one with 20 U.S. families and one with 20 lower-middle class families in Brazil. These consisted of in-depth interviews, along with photos, and examinations of the participants’ homes and routines.

In much of the world, food scarcity has become food abundance, and the motivation to save food is now a moral and environmental one, instead of a matter of survival. Likewise, preparing too much food out of affection, and then wasting it, can be described as a moral issue.

The study lists several factors that cause people to prepare too much food, or just to buy too much, only to throw it away uneaten. At family meals, abundance on the table may be important, and this can lead to waste. In Brazil, showing hospitality can also be wasteful. Despite the notion of equality, in our family homes, the mother is usually still the cook and nutritional gatekeeper.

“The mother’s role in caring for children is linked to food provisioning routines. The notion of ‘good mother’ is intrinsically related to this act of showing love to the family via preparation and serving food,“ says the study. For instance, a mother might serve up a table full of junky comfort food, but cook extra “healthy” food like plain vegetables to balance it out. This leads to even more waste.