Instagramming Your Lunch Actually Puts You More “In The Moment”

It’s a common complaint—Instagramming your lunch/birthday party/funeral will “take you out of the moment.” You’ll pass your life with no real experience, no memories but those captured in filtered photos. But like most common complaints muttered by fuddy-duddies, it’s not true. According to a new study by researchers Kristin Diehl, Gal Zauberman, and Alixandra Barasch, taking photographs actually does the opposite—it makes you more engaged with your experiences.

“On the one hand, taking photos can be seen as a secondary task that reduces engagement and enjoyment by forcing attentional shifts,” says the study. “On the other hand, one may also argue that photo-taking could increase engagement and thus heighten enjoyment.” The idea is that, whereas multitasking usually divides our attention, photography requires that you direct more attention towards the thing you want to capture. This, suggests the study, would lead to increased engagement in the moment.

To test their theory, the researchers rented an actual tour bus, and took 188 people on a bus tour of Philadelphia. The tours ran hourly, all day long, with 21-24 participants on each ride. On half the rides, there were no cameras. On the other half, participants were given a digital camera and told to take photos as they normally would, and to shoot at least 10 pictures. Afterwards, participants were given survey to determine how immersed they had felt in the bus experience. The result showed that “individuals who took photos during the bus tour enjoyed their experience more than individuals who did not take photos,” although the difference was marginal.

ne3p via Shutterstock

Next, 149 actual diners were buttonholed at a Philadelphia farmers market, and asked to either take photos at their meals, or not. They were then given the same survey as the bus tourists, and the results showed a similar increase in enjoyment for the photo takers.

The researchers conducted several more, similar tests, in natural settings, in controlled environments, and even a video simulation of a bus tour, with an icon that could be clicked to record a “photograph” of the scene.

Across all the studies, the researchers found evidence of heightened enjoyment when taking pictures. But it’s not all rose-filtered good news. Taking pictures also increases the intensity of bad experiences, as the researchers found out when they sent their test subjects on a virtual African safari, complete with dead animals. The description is worth quoting verbatim:

In the more positive video, a group of four warthogs are eating from the remains of a dead antelope while a jackal is trying to get a bite as well. In the more negative video, a pride of lions is attacking a water buffalo, biting and clawing the animal that is still alive.

But the evidence, as the researchers admit, is not overwhelming. The enjoyment levels rise when we take photos, but not by much. On the other hand, the same data clearly shows that taking photos doesn’t spoil the moment at all.