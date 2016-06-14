Apple’s 7 Most Immediately Useful New OS Features

When Apple demonstrates them onstage at a big press event, all the new OS tricks all look dazzling. But when it comes time to download the updates and start using them daily, only some of the new features prove truly useful. This depends a lot on your own workflows and habits of course, but it’s safe to say that some features smooth out rough spots in the OS, remove steps and clicks, or just do really cool stuff.

Assuming you use both an iPhone and a Mac, these are the features you’ll probably start using right away when macOS Sierra and iOS 10 ship next fall.

Apple has been trying to develop more and more “Continuity” features, which aim to make the iPhone and the Mac work in concert. Universal Clipboard is among the most useful of these yet. It lets you clip images, video, or text from within the Safari browser on your iPhone, and paste it into a document on your Mac, for instance. We consume lots of different kinds of content on mobile throughout the day, but we still often move to the Mac to do our more involved projects. So it makes sense to be able to easily move useful content from mobile to the desktop. It works the other way too; you can grab some content from your Mac and paste it to your phone on your way out the door.

Apple made a powerful move when it finally opened its Siri voice-based personal assistant to third-party app developers. “Hey Siri, call me an Uber” will now finally be possible when iOS 10 and macOS Sierra arrive this fall. Apple has been working with a group of third-party developers to develop Siri-enabled apps, but all developers will soon start building Siri control into their apps, so the best uses of Siri in apps probably hasn’t been seen–or even thought of–yet. Such is the power of a strong developer community–it’s independent developers who usually build a platform’s killer apps.

Many (Apple) devices, many files. Of course you want the file you need on the device you’re using right now. So the thinking goes that if we put our documents in the cloud, we can access them from anywhere on any device. Yet somehow, Apple’s approach to cloud storage has seemed clunky in the past. It may have just gotten better. The company made the very sensible move to leverage our old friend, the desktop, as the central repository for our cloud files. So anything you put in your desktop folder on one device, Apple says, can now be automatically stored and updated in iCloud Drive, making it available on the desktops of your other devices. Same thing is true with your Documents folder, but it’s on the desktop that most people (unless they’re fastidious filers) usually save stuff they want to keep.

Getting your voicemail on an iPhone is a hassle, especially when you’re really busy. Click phone app. Click voicemail. Wait. Listen to message you don’t want. Delete. Wait, listen, delete, wait. You just want to know what the person who just called said when they left a new message. Now Apple will transcribe the message for you so you don’t have to call voicemail at all. And, in another blessing, Apple is working with third parties to make informed guesses about the origin of anonymous calls that come in, so you can tell if it’s a telemarketer or a robocall.