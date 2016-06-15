These Four Common LinkedIn Mistakes Are Holding Back Your Career

Microsoft may be about to buy LinkedIn , but that doesn’t seem likely to change what separates a great profile on the professional network from a mediocre one. I review countless LinkedIn profiles each week and still see the same errors popping up time and again.

I recently worked with a senior executive in the finance industry, and her LinkedIn profile was really lacking in a few major areas. She was getting job offers–they just weren’t at the level she was aiming for, and the main reason was that she wasn’t properly selling herself, validating her skills, and positioning herself for her ideal role. After making a few improvements, though, she was able to connect with the right people to grow her network, and has just accepted a CFO role with a market-leading organization.

If you’re a jobseeker, LinkedIn can make you more attractive to prospective employers, help you position yourself in the job market, improve your chances of being head-hunted by recruiters, and much more. If you’re a consultant or business owner, LinkedIn can help you boost your visibility, increase positive validation for you and your business, and position you to entice your ideal target clients.

But you can’t do any of that if you keep making these four common mistakes.

Perhaps the No. 1 blunder out there is failing to optimize your profile with the right keywords for your target. LinkedIn is a search engine, just like Google. There’s no such thing as a universally “good” keyword–there are only those that get you the results you’re looking for, and those that don’t. So if you don’t strategically plan out your keywords and pepper them appropriately throughout your profile, you won’t appear in the search results of the people you most want to find you.

Start with your “Skills” section. That’s the easiest place to boost your profile’s keyword count. But you also need to embed the right industry-specific keywords in the right places throughout your profile. Consider using a “Specialties” subsection in your summary. And remember–you’re positioning yourself for the role or opportunity you want, not the one you have.

While your resume shouldn’t include any personal pronouns (“I,” “me”), LinkedIn is different—it’s all about connecting with one another.

