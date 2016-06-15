How To Get Promoted After Less Than A Year On The Job

You’re six months into your job and doing well at your company. You feel you’ve already settled in, and you’re ready for more responsibility. So you schedule some time with your boss and ask, “So, what can I do in order to get promoted?”

Many of the managers I coach have told me this scenario is becoming more and more common. In an era of ever-shortening job tenures, employees seem to be taking the initiative on advancing their own careers more than they used to. They’re less likely to wait for someone to give them what they believe they deserve.

That may not always pay off. Instead of admiring your initiative, your manager may find your request annoying, entitled, and lacking in the self-awareness it usually requires to earn a promotion. In fact, after reading my article on asking for what you want one senior executive wrote to me to vent his frustration on precisely this point. Here’s how he put it:

There’s a certain level of accountability that’s missing in our society today. Before you ask, I think you need to demonstrate a level of proficiency/impact…I have had people ask me for more when they haven’t finished their “current job.” One needs to be self-aware and assess where he is before asking for more. I am put off when folks ask for more too early.

He goes on to suggest that employees first ask themselves (before asking their managers), “What do I need to do before you say yes?” In most cases, these are the key criteria your supervisor will look for. If you can be certain you’ve met them, then you stand a better-than-average shot at getting that promotion even if you haven’t yet rounded the 12-month mark.

Doing your job competently does not mean you’ve mastered it.

In Joe Azelby’s book, Kiss Your BUT Goodbye, he highlights how what he terms “PSA,” or “Premature Self Adulation,” limits one’s career. The key point is that you want to have a clear picture of your abilities–specifically, one that squares with your boss’s view of them.

You may believe you’re doing a great job, but is that recognized by others and reflected in the less-subjective measures of your performance? If you’re in sales, for instance, are you the top seller on your team? If you’re in a service role, are your client-satisfaction scores the highest possible?

Before you ask for a promotion or more responsibility, crush your current job by doing every aspect of it consistently better than others. “Satisfactory” probably isn’t good enough.