Five Ways To Speak Passionately Without Getting Too Emotional

Good speakers are passionate–and it shows. Bad speakers are dull, plodding, humdrum. There’s no sense that they’re animated by their material. And it’s true–showing that you truly care about a subject can go a long way toward winning over your listeners.

But passion in speaking is like spice in cooking. If you’ve ever added cayenne pepper to a dish, you know you need to be careful to use just the right amount. Too much emotion in your speaking is like dumping in a whole tablespoon of hot pepper–it’ll be the only thing anyone will notice, and they won’t want to finish.

These are the five ingredients of effective, passionate communication that doesn’t wind up sounding overly emotional.

When you speak with passion, your message has vibrancy and color. Passion brings your message to life by showing that you’re fully invested in what you’re talking about–your feelings about your subject are on full display. But if you’re too passionate, that feeling will overpower the content.

Your audience gets blinded by the intensity of your emotions and loses focus on what you’re actually saying, thinking, “What exactly was her message again?” You have to find the balance between feeling and purpose. Make sure your emotions enliven your subject but don’t supersede it.

When you add passion to your speaking, you engage your audience with your movement. Whether you’re using gestures or walking around during your presentation, you have to move mindfully in order to avoid distracting your audience. Taking a well-timed step toward your audience or a strong hand gesture can add impact.

When you’re too emotional, your voice becomes sharp, and you end up shouting at your audience. They’ll hear you, but they won’t be listening.

But when you’re too emotional, your movements often come in flurries of hand-waving or continuous pacing–movements that aren’t connected to your message in a meaningful way. You may not even notice you’re doing that, but your audience will. Your behavior can seem jerky, random, and repetitive. You become so caught up in your feelings that you may not even realize that you’re moving. Remember, you want to come across as focused, not frazzled.