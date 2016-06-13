WWDC Proved Apple Is Serious About Making The Apple Watch Super Personal

Apple has always said that the Apple Watch was meant to be the most personal of all its devices.

The company announced watchOS 3, a new operating system for the Watch, at its Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) today. Many of the new features concerned ease of use, which is good, but many others seemed aimed at making the Watch something you want to have with you at all times.

A new personal relaxation and de-stressing app called Breathe finds a perfect home on the wrist. The app takes you through some deep breathing exercises and keeps you focused using gentle taps (from the haptic feedback engine) on your wrist. The measurement of stress levels is your heart rate, measured by a heart-rate sensor in contact with your skin.

My favorite upgrade in watchOS, and perhaps the most personal, is the ability of the Watch to act as an authentication device for your other Apple devices, such as a Mac. Using its sensors, the Watch can verify that the person wearing it is logged in. When that information is shared with a Mac, there’s no reason that the user can’t be securely logged into it, too.

Apple is setting up the Watch to be a universal personal identifier. In the future, it may be used for many more things than just logging into a Mac.

The communication aspects of the Watch make way for more personalized expression. Messages can have custom backgrounds or contain stickers. There’s a Snapchat-like ephemeral messaging function with “invisible ink” for really personal messages. The new OS brings in a whole new communication mode with Scribble. It lets you trace letters on the Watch screen, and the OS turns them into text. Once you’ve scribbled one letter, it fades away, giving you room to write the next one. The fact that you’re communicating in such a simple way with your finger makes the whole thing feel familiar in a very basic way.

Since many people seem to value their Apple Watches mainly for personal health, Apple made some thoughtful additions to the Exercise app. You can now use your exercise progress circles as your watch face, which should make wearers even more mindful of their activity levels.