What Some Of Your Favorite Songs Would Look Like As Vintage Movies

Who run the world? How about an Attack of the 50 Ft Woman-style Beyoncé? The singer/women’s active wear designer/world dominator is just one of many music artists to have their songs turned into grindhouse movie posters.

MusiXploitation is a series of posters for movies that exist only in the hearts of rabid fans. In the late-’90s, Master P would release full-length narrative films with the same titles as his albums, which were kind of fictional precursors to Lemonade with some seriously fraught dialogue. This new series is a glimpse at the world where that practice caught on with the entire music industry.

Created by Paris-based art director David Redon, the series features blaxploitation-style posters for songs and albums by Amy Winehouse, 2Pac, and Jay-Z. (Previously, Redon had mashed up musicians with vintage ads.) Some are thematically appropriate, like Frank Ocean’s galactic, spooky “Pyramids,” and others would no doubt make their namesakes so very upset, like The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill transformed into a bikini bank heist caper.

Like the recent Quentin Tarantino book covers featured on Co.Create, some of the entries are marred by almost comically poor photoshop. The ones that hit the mark, though, like Tyler the Creator’s horror-core “Yonkers,” hit it hard. Have a look at more posters in the slides above.

[via Fubiz]