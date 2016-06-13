“Grief Bacon” And 12 Other Untranslatable Words About Love

WHO: Canadian Broadcasting Corporation
WHAT: 13 untranslatable words about “love”
WHY WE CARE: Love is a many complicated thing. Defining the word itself is feat for most, let alone finding the words for the torrent of emotions that come before, during, and, unfortunately, after love. Luckily, there are other languages ready to fill in the blanks:
- Tartle: The act of hesitating while introducing someone because you’ve forgotten their name (Scottish)
- Tiam: The twinkle in your eye when you first meet someone (Farsi)
- Kilig: The feeling of butterflies in your stomach, usually when something romantic or cute takes place (Tagalog)
- Mamihlapinatapai: A silent acknowledgement and understanding between two people who are both wishing or thinking the same thing and are both unwilling to initiate (Yaghan)
- Forelsket: The indescribable euphoria as you begin to fall in love (Norwegian)
- Ubuntu: Essentially meaning, “I find my worth in you, and you find your worth in me.” (Ndebele)
- Cafuné: The act of tenderly running your fingers through the hair of somebody you love (Brazilian Portuguese)
- Nunchi: The subtle, often unnoticed art, of listening, engaging in other’s mood (Korean)
- Razliubit: To fall out of love, a bittersweet feeling (Russian)
- Kummerspeck: Literally meaning “grief bacon,” the excess weight we gain from emotional overeating (German)
- Saudade: A vague, constant desire for something that does not, and probably can not, exist; a nostalgic longing for someone loved and then lost (Portuguese)
- Ittuaqtuinnaqtuq: The act of repeatedly looking outside to check if someone, anyone, is coming (Inuktitut)
- Wabi-Sabi: Finding beauty in imperfections; acceptance of the cycle of life and death (Japanese)