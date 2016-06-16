Why Volunteering Is The Single Most Overlooked Skill On Resumes

If you knew that as many as 86% of influencers believe that doing a certain thing would make you more competitive among a pool of job seekers, wouldn’t you make sure to put that activity front and center on your resume?

That activity is volunteering, but according to the 2016 Deloitte Impact Survey there is a huge disconnect between how important it is to hiring influencers and how much candidates are leveraging their volunteerism to get jobs. Survey respondents found that only 30% of resumes list volunteering.

This shouldn’t come as too much of a surprise as candidates and hiring managers don’t frequently see eye to eye. Put that alongside the disparity between the skills candidates think make them workforce-ready and what hiring managers believe they lack. Applicants often highlight the very things that managers don’t place a lot of stock in, either.

The online survey was given to 2,506 respondents in 13 major metropolitan areas: Atlanta, Boston, Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Ft. Worth, Detroit, Houston, Los Angeles, New York Metro (NY/CT/NJ), Philadelphia, Bay Area(San Francisco/San Jose), Seattle, and Washington, D.C. Participants were currently employed and were responsible for either hiring or indirectly influencing a person making the hiring decision.

The respondents were overwhelmingly in favor of volunteering as a professional development tool. Among the findings:

92% believe volunteering expands an employee’s professional skill set

85% are willing to overlook resume pitfalls when an employee includes volunteering on a resume.

82% are more likely to choose a candidate with volunteering experience

80% believe volunteering is an effective way to boost leadership skills

73% believe people who volunteer are more successful

So why aren’t more people adding it to their resumes?

Doug Marshall, director of Corporate Citizenship for Deloitte Services LP says volunteers may be underestimating how businesses value volunteering experience. “It appears that respondents see it as something separate from the professional realm,” he says.