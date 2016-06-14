Apple UX Goes Full Dadcore

I want to tell you about a magical place. A place where U2 albums download to every phone, and with a button press, you can turn any text message into a laser-filled Kiss concert. A place where there’s no pain and no suffering, because there is an “emoji button” that will translate a message into kid-speak for you.

This place is Apple in 2016. That’s right, Apple’s longtime obsession with Bono and Chris Martin was only a taste of things to come. Cupertino’s user interface has gone full dadcore.

Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

If you don’t just know what I mean by dadcore, allow these examples to illustrate: You could define dadcore through Siri’s groan-inducing brand of canned jokes, which rely heavily on puns. Or iOS’s Find My iPhone feature, which unearths a phone that’s fallen inside one’s couch during Monday Night Football.

Yesterday, at its Worldwide Developer’s Conference (WWDC), Apple introduced a slew of these features, which iron out the confusion around iOS multimedia like a hot dryer can smooth a pair of wrinkled blue jeans with a wallet line.

Take a new feature in Apple’s WatchOS called Scribble. It will let you draw a message on your wrist under the table during dinner, like you’re some kind of spy whose disguise is a blazer that somehow works for any occasion. That message will be sent from your Apple Watch, which to be honest, is pretty much the second most dadcore gadget ever invented already (second only to Apple TV).

Meanwhile, Apple’s updated Photos app will now automatically cut together your photos and videos into an instant family movie, complete with a rich, algorithm-determined soundtrack straight out of a Jerry Bruckheimer film. You can almost see Apple’s top UX designers sitting at their iMacs, prototyping the next iOS, tearing up a bit when they remember what happened to Goose. Dadcore AF.

MacOS is getting a feature that, I kid you not, is called Picture in Picture, named after the pre-DVR television technology that allowed grown men with children to watch a World War II documentary on the big screen, while watching a World War I documentary on a tiny one in the corner. So many tanks!