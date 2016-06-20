How Libya’s Savvy Women Entrepreneurs Are Building Businesses Amid Conflict

“You might be standing on your balcony enjoying the view and—bam!—hear this explosion, but it’s not always like that,” says entrepreneur Amal Delawi, a cancer survivor and working mom who lives in Tripoli. Following the 2011 revolution, which toppled longtime leader Muammar Gaddafi, and her cancer treatment, which required travel to Egypt, she was broke and unemployed.

“I had to go back to becoming an independent again,” she says. Her solution was a confectionary business dubbed Tamara that puts a modern twist on traditional Libyan candies. In a city beset by conflict, constant blackouts, and currency fluctuations, customers have found comfort and delight in Delawi’s artfully rendered treats. Her signature: dates stuffed with Nutella and covered with dark chocolate.

“Generally I’m a very optimistic person, but to be honest, being optimistic right now is a waste of time,” Delawi says. “I have big dreams, but I just go day by day.”

Delawi is part of a community of women entrepreneurs that a Canadian nonprofit organization called MEDA has been equipping with business know-how through workshops and networking events over the last four years. Early on, MEDA’s programs took place in person and in major cities, drawing women with both early ideas and operational businesses. One ran a private elementary school; another aspired to launch a recycling facility. But given the ongoing security concerns associated with travel between regions, MEDA is now piloting an online program in collaboration with education technology company D2L that’s designed to reach to women in rural areas.

“There’s definitely a need for this,” says Adam Bramm, who oversees MEDA’s operations in North Africa and the Middle East. “Due to some of the violence and conflict that has been going on, a lot of the men have left. The women are starting to set up and fill in the gaps.”

Between now and September, MEDA hopes to have 300 women complete modules in the beta version of the online course, which includes lessons on accounting, marketing, and other business topics. If MEDA is able to secure additional funding, Bramm plans to expand and scale the program in Libya and beyond.