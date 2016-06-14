What LinkedIn Data Reveals About Who Will Help You Get Your Next Job

It’s an old adage for a reason, most of the time it’s true: “it’s not what you know, it’s who you know.” Referrals are usually the best way to get a job.

But over and over again, studies and surveys show us that “weak connections” are key to getting the job of your dreams—not the strong ties that everyone places so much weight on.

That’s what LinkedIn’s data team found when they dug into member behaviors in the six months before they switched jobs and uncovered that first-degree connections—the people you’re directly connected with on LinkedIn, like a former boss or coworker—only accounted for a small percentage of referrals. Here’s what else the recent research found on strong vs. weak connections:

People are more likely to be referred for jobs by their second­ and third­ degree connections.

Men typically have larger professional networks than women, but women’s connections appear to be higher quality when it comes to job-­hopping.

Connections matter most in technology-­related industries.

Data from LinkedIn’s research comes from two sources, one of which was LinkedIn’s 2016 U.S. and Canada Talent Trends Report, which surveyed 563 people in the U.S. and Canada who switched jobs between February and March. Forty percent of (or two of every five) people in the survey said that they were referred to their new employer by one of the company’s employees. To determine how strong ties needed to be for job referrals, LinkedIn dug in deeper and pulled data directly from 3 million U.S. member profiles who job-hopped one to three times since 2014.

“When we started with the survey data, we inferred that these referrals were first connections, people that you know directly,” says Guy Berger, LinkedIn’s in-house economist. “But when we looked at our data and looked at who people knew six months before they switched jobs, only about 11% to 12% (roughly one out of eight or nine people) had a first-degree connection to their new company.”

Unsurprisingly, the data concluded that as job-hoppers got closer to their start date, they added more first-degree connections, which is likely from interviews and active networking, says Berger. Still, only 18% had first-degree connections one month before starting their new job, which means that people are getting jobs through their second and third degree connections—people who might know you through someone else, but probably don’t have an intimate knowledge of working directly with you.

So, how do we make sense of the strength in our weak ties, especially when it comes to landing a job? Blame social media on the value of weak ties as it’s now easier to be connected to “powerful” people than ever before. These are people you may not have what’s deemed a quality relationship with, but you’re aware of components and changes in their lives.