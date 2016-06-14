Why Coding Is Still The Most Important Job Skill Of The Future

Apart from companies in the technology sector, there are an increasing number of businesses relying on computer code. No wonder that eight of the top 25 jobs this year are tech positions, according to Glassdoor . A software engineer could just as easily find themselves working at Apple, as they could in a hospital, or at an automotive manufacturer.

The Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) projects that employment specifically for computer programmers will decline 8% to 302,200 positions over the next decade as businesses outsource projects to less expensive contract workers overseas.

Seven million job openings in 2015 were in occupations that required coding skills, and programming jobs overall are growing 12% faster than the market average.

This last finding is the result of researchers broadening the scope of their analysis to include coding skills across five major job categories:

Information Technology (IT) worker

Data Analysts

Artists and designers

Engineers

Scientists

The skills were defined as using a computer program to write instructions to a computer as opposed to using established applications. The researchers looked at programming languages including JavaScript and HTML for building websites, statistical programs R and SAS, AutoCAD programs for engineers, and other all purpose programming languages such as Java, Python, and C++.

The report used data drawn from 26 million U.S. online job postings collected in 2015 and other data from the BLS. It looks at the job market demand for coding skills in order to reveal the specific jobs and skills that employers are seeking.

One major revelation: Half of all programming openings are in industries outside of technology. Among them: