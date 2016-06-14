5 Ways To Improve Your Company’s Horribly Inefficient Interview Process

It isn’t just fast-growing companies that create bottlenecks for themselves at the interview stage of the hiring process. But those are generally the companies where hiring too slowly can hurt the most. Here are five things to reduce how long it takes to interview job candidates without compromising on the quality of hires you make.

The CEO shouldn’t interview every candidate. That’s time-consuming and adds a layer of implied approval from someone who ultimately won’t be accountable for a candidate’s performance. But especially in startups and high-growth companies, C-level leaders are often still involved in the hiring process, and it isn’t always clear when it’s time for them to step back.

The real work needs to be done in the trenches, which means the accountability to making good hires rests with them. Using a simple scorecard approach, my company grades candidates on the attributes we feel they should possess in order to succeed. Intuition is often wrong, so keeping documented proof to back up hunches helps better identify the right candidates. We use a specific set of questions to measure desired applicants’ attributes, which further helps us standardize the way we evaluate candidates.

In most companies, candidates move through successive rounds of individual interviews. Committees, on the other hand, allow everyone to get an impression all at once, streamlining the process and decreasing the possibility that an individual interviewer will miss something critical. Committees also take unilateral hiring power away from someone who might be willing to compromise to fill a role.

Our hiring committees understand the company’s vision and the responsibilities of the position and uses that knowledge to find a good fit. The committee reviews all information simultaneously, including resumes and scorecards. Each hiring committee includes a member of the recruiting team, a hiring manager, and an unbiased third party.

The team then tries to provide a well-rounded assessment of every candidate: The recruiting team member holds the information, the hiring manager has the most to gain or lose by hiring a good fit, and the third party ensures quality by maintaining a holistic view of the company’s needs.

The best hire a company can make is often the up-and-comer who’s willing to step up to a new challenge, and not necessarily someone who has been around the block.