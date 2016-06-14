How I Got My Old Job Back After Leaving For A New One

Leaving a job you love is one of the hardest decisions to make. Sometimes it’s not that you’re unhappy where you are, but you’ve got a great offer that you feel you just can’t pass up. It might mean a bigger title, a higher salary, or perhaps just a new set of challenges to help you grow or sharpen your skills.

But after you finally accept and then start settling into your new role, you may come to find it isn’t what you’d expected. Maybe you’ve made a big mistake and decide you want your old job back. What then?

Not long ago, I found myself in just such a situation. I left the job I loved at York College of Pennsylvania to reenter the business sector for a new opportunity. Within the first week, I was second-guessing my decision.

Usually, you’re super excited about doing something new, but I quickly realized my job was much different than what was presented to me during the interview process, and the culture of the company was less than stellar. After just three months, I knew this was not something I wanted to continue. First I asked myself, “Why did I leave a job I loved?”–and then, “How can I get it back?”

In retrospect, here’s what I found it takes in order to return to a position you’ve just left.

When I left, I wasn’t running away from York College. I knew I was leaving a good gig. I had my exit interview with human resources, and it was all positive because I’d truly had a great experience. This matters more than you might think.

Even if you work someplace where it hasn’t been completely smooth sailing the whole way through, it won’t do any good to vent your frustration–especially if you genuinely had a more positive experience than a negative one. If you weren’t able to change those issues while you were there, it’s unlikely that they’ll get changed after you leave. Of course, this doesn’t make constructive feedback pointless–in many cases, it’s appreciated. Still, most people understand there are weak spots in any organization but simply lack the time or resources to address them the way they’d like.