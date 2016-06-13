Dwayne Johnson Is An Animated Demigod In The Trailer For Disney’s “Moana”

WHO: Walt Disney Animation Studios. Maybe you’ve heard of it?

WHY WE CARE: Not many words inspire as much confidence in 2016 as “featuring songs and music by Lin-Manuel Miranda.” If that was all Disney’s latest had going for it, the movie would still be a lock for many moviegoers this Thanksgiving. Fortunately, it also features an all too rare non-white Disney princess, the title character, played by newcomer Auli’i Cravalho, and a lead performance from the almost troublingly busy Dwayne Johnson. Whether in family-friendly fare like Journey 2 or the supercharged engine of Furious 7, Johnson has become one of Hollywood’s most reliable crowd pleasers. Judging from this teaser, Moana will maximize his charm and also, for the first time, commit his gyrating pectoral pop-locking to the world of animation.