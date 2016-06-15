Can Target And Techstars Turn Minnesota Into The Next Silicon Valley?

If you’re one of the 600 hundred million people around the world who work shifts, trying to plan out your day can be a nightmare. You’re given a printout of your schedule several weeks in advance but you might be asked to change shifts at the very last minute. If you have a sudden emergency, you must scramble to find a co-worker who can replace you. The problem is that there’s often no formal way to do this: Often, you’re left to your own devices, which means reaching out to your colleagues through a Facebook group or texting them on WhatsApp. “They’re really relying on just SMS and basic pictures of their schedule,” Atif Siddiqi, a former retail employee says.

A year ago, Siddiqi created a startup called Branch Messenger, which is trying to change the status quo. In November 2015, he launched a free messaging app that allows co-workers to contact one another, check their schedules, and swap shifts. “We get this great viral adoption by employees,” he says. Companies can pay for a subscription to have access to certain administrative control, like approving or rejecting shift changes. Many employees are already using the app in places like J.Crew, Panera, 24Hour Fitness, and Arby’s, but Siddiqi wants his technology to become a mainstay of the retail industry.

He’s just gotten a step closer to his goal because Branch Messenger is one of 10 startups selected to be in Techstars’ first retail accelerator, which it is launching in partnership with Target. Starting on June 20, these startups will spend 12 weeks in Target’s headquarters in Minneapolis, Minnesota, where they will receive mentorship from Target’s leadership as well as through the Techstars network. Siddiqi is hoping to use the program to take his business to the next level by finding ways to partner with large enterprise retailers. He’ll enter Target’s world, learn from the company’s top brass, and better understand what an organization of this size and scale really needs. The startups won’t necessarily end up selling their products or services to Target, but for many teams, like Siddiqi’s, that would be a dream come true.

Techstars intentionally defined the concept of “retail” loosely for this program. It considered startups that developed products that could be sold on shelves, ideas that could enhance supply chain and sourcing capabilities, data and analytics platforms, and marketing and customer communications. Over the course of several months, Target and Techstars publicized this initiative by sending representatives on a road trip throughout the country, organizing events for entrepreneurs who might be interested in the program. Word spread quickly and they ended up receiving 500 entries. To winnow this down to 10, the Techstars and Target teams considered both how good the applications were, but also whether they would stand to gain something from working closely with Target executives. “We wanted to make sure that we would be able to give them the boost that they needed to take their companies to the next level,” says Casey Carl, Target’s chief strategy and innovation officer. In addition to the 10 startups, Target is including one of it’s own internal startups–a new food brand called Good and Gather–in the mix.

Over the past year, Target has brought in three entrepreneurs-in-residence whose goal was to launch new businesses that would help the company grow in new ways. One of them, West Stringfellow, came up with the idea of the Techstars Target partnership and is now managing the program. He felt that Minnesota was a great place to connect startups with massive industry-leading corporations. “Minneapolis has a huge foundation of enormous companies,” Stringfellow says, listing off General Mills, Cargill, Mayo Clinic, United Health Group, Target, and Best Buy, among others. “Its not just about igniting the local community, it’s also about drawing talent into the Twin Cities.”

Stringfellow points out that with the skyrocketing rents in San Francisco and New York, many young entrepreneurs are looking for an alternative place to start their companies. Minneapolis happens to be nicely situated between the two cities, making it a good possibility, but to attract entrepreneurs, it would need to have a thriving business community. He believes that Techstars could play a role in transforming the city into a new tech hub.

Target, for its part, has been keen to bring a spirit of entrepreneurship and innovation to its entire company. It already has several entrepreneurs-in-residence and has a partnership with MIT and Ideo to develop ideas around the future of food (which we wrote about recently).