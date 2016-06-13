France Soccer Star Paul Pogba Shows Off Style And Skill In New Adidas Ad

WHO: Adidas, Stink

WHY WE CARE: International soccer tournaments are not just the arenas where the best teams in the world do battle, they’re also where global sporting apparel manufacturers face each other off. In contrast to Nike’s five-minute epic spot featuring Cristiano Ronaldo, Adidas’s strategic approach appears to be around shorter, sharper films on an ongoing basis.

This new spot with showy midfielder Pogba follows a pre-tournaments version, introducing the “First Never Follows” campaign, in which Pogba is joined by Uruguay’s Luis Suárez and Germany’s Mesut Özil. Suárez makes an appearance because, while all eyes in Europe are on the tournament in France, in the USA the Copa América is under way. Adidas has created a film for that too. Another spot, starring England and Tottenham Hotspur’s young hope Dele Alli was released over the weekend.

The brand also released a video featuring several of Belgium’s soccer stars ahead of the team’s June 13 match against Italy, in which, for what must be the first time in history, the Belgians are favorites.