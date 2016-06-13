How To Make An Insanely Awesome German Supermarket Ad With Shopping Cats

The concept isn’t exactly new. Take a popular Internet trope–CATS–and somehow find a way to tie your product to it in order to create a commercial around it . Easy, right? Well, not exactly.

While people love cat videos, to make a truly original work of commercial art that will make a mark, a brand must take the level of LOLZ to new heights. German supermarket chain Netto and agency Jung von Matt clearly know this. For its latest spot, the brand created a perfectly scaled cat-sized supermarket to get performing felines to imitate our human routine of buying food. The resulting “Netto-Katzen” quickly went viral, with over 5 million views on YouTube, and more than a few questions about just how in the name of Lil Bub they managed to pull it off.

Director Brian Lee Hughes is no stranger to wrangling animals for brands. He’s helped dogs drive Subarus, and piglets street luge for Geico, among others, but even for him, cats present a unique challenge.

“Cats are particularly independent,” says Hughes. “We had a couple cats for each moment so that we could gauge which one was more up for performing, and to ensure that they would get tons of rest in-between. They actually built a motel for the cats. The fat cat was the king of the film for me. He was all about his snacks and performed perfectly on the first take. Love that dude.”

“The only trained cats we had were the one’s with the shopping carts, and even with plenty of trainer prep, it was still a miracle to get a perfect take,”

The idea was to make a brand ode to the iconic tropes of Internet cats. Hughes says the story boards were essentially what you see in the spot, but there was an active conversation throughout as to whether the films should be a series of modular moments shot exactly like viral films, or if there should be a more narrative progression that ties our tour of the tropes together. “Clearly, the narrative approach is where we ended up,” says Hughes.

Shot over three days in Vilnius, Lithuania, Hughes says the key to making it happen for him was all about knowing what he needed, and knowing when he had it, all whilst being ravaged by raging cat allergies.

The cat-sized Netto store was created by production designer Ruta Kiskyte. Hughes says she and her team built it all, every shelf, and every single cat-sized package, within a week. “Maybe a 1,000 soda bottles made from lathed wood dowling, which they painted, labeled, and capped,” he says. “Incredible.”