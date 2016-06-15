New Food Labeling Laws Could Stop Us Throwing Away Perfectly Good Eats

In the future, food expiration date labels could be far less confusing, thanks to a new bill introduced to the U.S. Senate and House. The proposed legislation does’t just make labels clearer—it also aims to reduce the 40% of food that gets thrown away by consumers.

The problem comes from expiration dates themselves. They don’t have much to do with whether the food is still safe to eat or not. For example, salt will pretty much never go bad, but still (in some states) has an expiration date. Food expiration dates are not set by federal law. Instead, they usually reflect the manufacturer’s own suggestion as to when the food will be at its best.

The average American family of four is throwing away $1,500 worth of food every year.



“Contrary to popular belief, expiration date labels often don’t indicate whether food is still safe to eat,” says Dana Gunders, scientist at the Natural Resources Defense Council and author of the Waste-Free Kitchen Handbook. “As a result, we are tossing massive amounts of perfectly good food in the trash—along with all of the water, climate pollution, and money it took to get it to our fridge.”

People see that the expiration date has passed and throw away perfectly good food. So much, in fact, that the majority of food wasted in the U.S. goes this route. The NRDC says that consumers are responsible for more waste than grocery stores, restaurants or any other part of the supply chain.

Flickr user Pete

The NRDC gives us some numbers to illustrate the size of the problem. For instance, 28% of the world’s agricultural land—an area bigger than all of Canada—grows food that will get tossed away. Twenty-five percent of the U.S.’s water is used to produce food that will never be eaten, and once it is in the ground, it takes up more landfill space than any other kind of trash. The average American family of four is throwing away $1,500 worth of food every year.

“If global food loss and waste was a country,” says the report, ”it would have the world’s largest greenhouse gas footprint after the U.S. and China.”

To fix this, Senator Richard Blumenthal and Representative Chellie Pingree have introduced the Food Date Labeling Act of 2016, which could straighten out the language used in labeling to make it more uniform and more understandable. The law would apply to both groceries and to ready-to-eat foods, and they would be labeled with the words “best if used by,” along with a date. The food labeler can also “include a quality date on food packaging,” which is their own recommendation for the best time to eat the food.