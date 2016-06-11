5 Of The Juiciest Rumors About Apple’s WWDC

Typically, before big Apple press events, much of the news leaks out beforehand. But in front of this year’s Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC), Apple has managed to keep a pretty tight lid on things.

WWDC is traditionally used as a forum to announce the latest updates to the major operating systems, along with some new apps (like the News app announced last year) and new platforms (like HealthKit announced in 2014).

This year’s show is expected to focus on new versions of OS X, iOS, watchOS, and tvOS. We’ll also see broad improvements to Apple’s personal assistant, Siri, and the deeper integration of Siri across the various OSs and apps.

But the details are sketchy. (You can see all the things we expect this Monday in our WWDC warm-up.) Still, there are some very interesting rumors about specific products, some of which are brand new, flying around in the days before the show. And some of these rumors sound very, very truthy.

The name “OS X” was always a little clunky. It was meant to refer to a computer operating system that runs Mac personal computers. So why didn’t they just call it Mac OS? Maybe Apple preferred the clean and sterile sound of OS X. That sounds likely.

The rumor is that Apple will indeed rename the OS “Mac OS” or some variant of that, and will say so on Monday. To bring the branding in line with the names of the other operating systems (iOS, tvOS, watchOS), Apple might opt for “macOS.” In fact, Apple may have already tipped its hand to just that variation on a developer page.

A news report on Thursday said Apple will announce a new iMessenger app for Android at WWDC.