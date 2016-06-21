E3 2016: What Is The NX? Digging Into Nintendo’s Big Secret

When 50,000-odd attendees crowded into the Los Angeles Convention Center last week for E3, there was an elephant in the room. The gaming industry’s annual confab and new release showcase was conspicuously missing the Nintendo NX–a new gaming console, rumored for a 2017 release, that Nintendo will say almost nothing about. Game developers are tight lipped, and many of them don’t know many more details than the general public.

None of this would matter, except for the fact that Nintendo’s one of the biggest names in the gaming world and the NX’s launch will be one of the biggest consumer electronic pushes of 2017.

I experienced plenty of the NX wall of silence first hand. Nintendo of America wouldn’t give me any comment on or off the record, beyond the very little that’s already slipped out to the press (see below). At a press conference at the posh Ace Hotel for Ubisoft’s latest slate of games that build on franchises like Assassin’s Creed and Just Dance, the French gamemaker disclosed their latest Just Dance game would be coming out for the NX as well.

When asked by an audience member for more details on their Nintendo NX dancing game, Ubisoft’s Michael Burk said that “All we can say about NX is what we already said about NX.”

However, enough has leaked out from Ubisoft and other game developers to learn a bit more about the Nintendo NX … and how it will capitalize on the two things that make the Wii successful: Social gaming with friends and attracting casual mobile gamers to buy consoles.

Just Dance, a popular (and quite fun) series of dancing games, relies on motion control. As one game writer who also attended the press conference, Elia Pales of Nintendo Enthusiast notes, just mentioning the game implies a lot about the NX’s capabilities. Pales also focused on the fact that Just Dance was the only NX game Ubisoft announced at the press conference, which featured everything from Star Trek virtual reality games to new South Park role-playing games.

The motion control aspects of Just Dance build upon one of the most commercially lucrative aspects of the Wii family of consoles: Motion detectors which set the standard for the industry and added a group fun dimension to the consoles.