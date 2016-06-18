The Unseen Consequences Of Hypocritical Leadership

Both Donald J. Trump and Hillary Clinton, their respective parties’ presumptive nominees, have been called hypocrites repeatedly, loudly, and often by critics. You don’t even need to adjudicate those attacks to understand why: We want leaders who allow us to hold consistent beliefs –which often ( but certainly not always ) means behaving consistently themselves.

But there’s another reason why we put a high value on integrity. Leaders play a crucial role in establishing their organizations’ social structures, and successful organizations need to function like a neighborhood. Neighbors look out for each other and rally to work on projects, knowing that when they need help, other members of the community will step up to assist them.

A leader’s perceived personal integrity, in other words, is a cue for how everyone who follows to interact. Hypocrisy doesn’t just undermine a leader’s authority, it can also directly threaten how the group functions.

Psychologically, people need to trust that the organizations they belong to have their long-term interests at heart. Otherwise they become unwilling to make an effort on the group’s behalf. Look at any strike or union walkout for evidence. When employees start to feel the organization doesn’t value their contributions or isn’t committed to their growth or wellbeing, they start to distance themselves from it. People begin to move away from the neighborhood.

As the neighborhood dissolves, the organization functions more like a collection of strangers. When strangers interact, they have to settle up their debts in the moment. You can’t go to your local supermarket and borrow a dozen eggs, because the supermarket can’t be confident that you’d show up later to pay for them. You can go to your neighbor and borrow eggs, though, because you have a trusted relationship. They know you’ll bring them over some muffins later or find another way to repay the favor.

In the workplace, when employees start to treat each other like strangers, they’re increasingly motivated to do only the work they are contractually obligated to perform. They aren’t being proactive. They aren’t thinking about the organization’s future goals or success. What’s more, they become more concerned about the fairness of their compensation than about the ways that they can benefit the group or its long-term mission.

Anyone who’s been in a toxic work culture knows what this feels like. But it isn’t always apparent how leaders play a hand in it–especially the most hypocritical of them.