These Are The Companies Where People Most Want To Work

Do Americans want to work at big companies? Do they trust them and think they have a positive global impact? Those were just some of the questions posed to 10,143 participants of SurveyMonkey’s survey that determined how U.S. adults perceive the top 100 businesses in the Fortune 500.

The Fortune 500 comprises some of the most influential businesses in the country. The companies on this year’s list make up two-thirds of the U.S. GDP. Together they racked up $12 trillion in revenues and logged $840 billion in profits. Collectively they employ 27.9 million people worldwide.

The top 10 includes several household names:

Walmart Exxon Mobil Apple Berkshire Hathaway McKesson UnitedHealth Group CVS Health General Motors Ford Motor AT&T

So it’s no wonder that respondents named Apple, GM, and Exxon as the most influential businesses, in their opinion. Respondents were asked to compare companies across a set of 13 metrics including most “innovative,” “influential,” and “cares the most about you,” as well as “most ruthless” and “worst for the country.”

Each person did not evaluate all 100 companies but did get a subset to assign ranks to.

Walmart also proved to be top of mind, and in respondents’ rankings, but not for favorable reasons. Those surveyed awarded the Bentonville, Arkansas-based behemoth first place for negative global impact. They also reported it was the most ruthless and worst overall for the country, and would like to see it shut down.

Amazon, Apple, Alphabet (Google), and Microsoft all ranked among the top 10 for most innovative, influential, positive global impact.

Tech companies, on the other hand, were viewed much more positively. Amazon, Apple, Alphabet (Google), and Microsoft all ranked among the top 10 for most innovative, influential, and for having positive global impact. Respondents said these companies would be the lucky recipients of their life savings if they were to invest. That’s probably because those surveyed also picked these tech giants as part of a group of businesses that would still be going concerns in 100 years.

Additionally, tech companies scored high as places Americans would most like to work. But as SurveyMonkey’s analysts found, those opinions change based on age, gender, political leanings, and geographic location of the respondents.