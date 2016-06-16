9 Poster Designs For Legendary Films Hollywood Never Made

Of the dozen or so unrealized projects film auteur Stanley Kubrick left behind at his death, none is as legendary as Napoleon–a historical opus about the French emperor that the director originally meant as his follow-up to 2001.

Starring Jack Nicholson as Napoleon and Audrey Hepburn as Josephine, Kubrick had already secured 50,000 real-life Romanian soldiers to help film the movie’s extensive battle scenes when the financing unceremoniously dried up. Kubrick ultimately recycled much of his Napoleon research to make 1975’s underrated Barry Lyndona reality, but what if he hadn’t? What if Napoleon had actually been made, as well other famously unmade blockbusters?

Los Angeles-based artist Fernando Reza imagines just that with his series of alt-reality movie posters, The Ones That Got Away. The series includes some truly legendary unmade films–here are the stories behind them.

Kaleidoscope

Alfred Hitchcock’s Kaleidoscope was an unmade prequel to Shadow of a Doubt, which Hitchcock considered the finest movie he’d ever made. The film would have followed a “handsome and charming” young bodybuilder inspired by the real-life convicted rapist and murderer Neville Heath, who would have been the film’s protagonist. Universal ultimately turned the film down because of its relentless sex and violence, but many of the ideas in Kaleidoscope were ultimately used in Hitchcock’s 1972, Frenzy, another under-appreciated masterpiece.

Ronnie Rocket

Ronnie Rocket, David Lynch’s unrealized follow-up to Eraserhead, was to star Michael J. Anderson (who went on to be Twin Peaks‘ The Man from Another Place) as a teenage dwarf who becomes the titular rockstar. Another subplot was to involve a detective who is so good at standing on one leg that he is capable of traversing the second dimension. Ultimately, no one wanted to finance Ronnie Rocket, so Lynch ended up making The Elephant Man instead.