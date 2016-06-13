Is There A Business Case To Be Made For Political Endorsements?

Earlier this month Home Depot founder Bernie Marcus took to the blog Real Clear Politics to explain why he’s voting for Donald Trump. The 800-word screed went on to talk about his experience as an entrepreneur, which led him to support the GOP. All the while, he cited his company’s success.

He writes:

But I draw even more from lessons learned when we founded the Home Depot in 1978 rather than from the contentious GOP primary of 2016. I genuinely believe that if we started the Home Depot today, we would fail because of the hurdles government, especially the current administration, places in front of small business owners.

This led some to believe that the company had issued this statement, which, as Snopes pointed out, caused some people to say they were going to boycott Home Depot. The company’s current leadership–which does not include Marcus–has been spending the last few weeks assuring people that the founder’s comments do not reflect the company’s, and that the Home Depot does not take political stands. We reached out to Home Depot about its stance versus Marcus’s stance, but a spokesperson declined to comment.

All the same, every once in a while a business does enter the political arena, and it leads me to one question: Why? Is there some business secret for entering a fissured and fractured political fray?

Take Chick-Fil-A, for instance, which publicly supported anti-LGBT legislation in 2012. There was an instant PR backlash, which some thought could hurt the company. The huge public outcry led the company’s CEO to step back on some of his comments, and even show regret that he made his company “a symbol in the marriage debate.”

Similarly, Target recently took a quasi-political stand on the issue of gender neutral bathrooms, bolstering its support of LGBT legislations, which led to loud conservative dissenting voices and threats of boycotts. The huge public outcry led the company’s CEO to step back on some of his comments, and even show regret that he made his company “a symbol in the marriage debate. Despite the media coverage, Target’s business doesn’t seem to have been affected. Target did not respond to a request to comment on the issue.

The question is: Why would a business make a move that could ultimately alienate customers in the first place? According to Larry Chiagouris, a professor of marketing at Pace University, the answer is that most businesses don’t. “Most of the time you do not see endorsements on a national level,” he says. “No one wants to irritate potential customers.”