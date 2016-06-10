advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Every TED Talk Ever, In One Brutal Parody

By Joe Berkowitz1 minute Read

WHAT: A video on Thought Leadership that is very clearly and effectively parodying TED Talks.

WHO: This Is That, a current affairs show from CBC.

WHY WE CARE: TED Talk parodies have been around nearly as long as TED Talks themselves. The Onion had an entire series devoted to ridiculing the self-congratulatory culture of thinkfluencers back in 2012. This latest effort, however, is perhaps the most precise and meta deconstruction yet of those bombastic Steve Jobs-lite pep rallies. This Is That host Pat Kelly narrates everything he is doing during a speech about thought leadership, and why he is doing it. “I’m now going to back to the center of the stage and give you some unremarkable context about how I became a thought leader,” he says early on. Kelly’s upper-crusty intonation, overly rehearsed hand gestures, and use of dated buzzwords will make it tough to suffer through another straightforward TED Talk ever again.

advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Video

Impact

Creativity

Co.Design

Work Life